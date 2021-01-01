Launch year: 2019. Top notes: Mandarin. Heart notes: Orange blossom, Rose. Base notes: Patchouli, Vanilla, Sandalwood. Design house: Elie Saab. Scent name: Elie Saab Le Parfum Royal. Gender: Ladies. Category: Perfume. Type: Sets. SubType: Gift Set. Barcode: 3423478793354. Elie Saab Le Parfum Royal EDP Spray 1.6 oz, Elie Saab Le Parfum Body Lotion 2.5 oz, Elie Saab Le Parfum Shower Cream 2.5 oz. Elie Saab Le Parfum Royal / Elie Saab Set (W). This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.