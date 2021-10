A high impact lipstick with exceptional lipcare benefits Pure pigments give intense color coverage amp; a luminous satin finish in one stroke Ultra-silky gel texture glides on like a fluid for lasting comfort Infused with microspheres of Hyaluronic Acid to make the lips plump, smooth amp; sensual Blend of nourishing oils for supple, elastic amp; youthful lips Faceted bullet ensures foolproof application Available in a wide range of shades from natural to vibrant to suit all skin tones