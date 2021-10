A cheetah-print genuine calf hair upper adds an edgy touch to this chunky soled, penny loafer. Sizing: Whole sizes only; for 1/2 sizes, order next size up. Reference size chart for European conversion. . Round apron toe. Penny slot strap. Printed genuine calf hair construction. Slip-on. Lightly padded insole. Approx. 1.25" heel. Made in Italy This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Genuine calf hair upper (origin: France), leather sole