What it is: A skin care-infused color lip balm with up to 95% natural-origin ingredients to nourish, visibly plump and smooth lips. What it does: It provides up to 24 hours of hydration and is formulated with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, rose oil and shea butter to deliver a hydrating, soothing finish on the lips with up to 8 hours of plumping effects. The sheer to medium buildable color shades combine skin care ingredients with a wash of color