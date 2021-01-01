A fashionable, elegant lipstick packaged in genuine leather. Soft, lightweight texture effortlessly glides on the lips. Richly-pigmented formula delivers intense color in one stroke. Long-lasting for up to twelve hours. Combines hydrating properties of Hyaluronic Acid spheres with Acmella Oleracea flowers for smoothness. Instantly leaves the lips supple & comfortable. Available in a wide range of couture shades for matching. Design house: Givenchy. Series: Le Rouge Luminous Matte High Coverage Lipstick. Gender: Ladies. Category: Cosmetics. SubType: Lipstick Stick. Beauty group: Lips. Size: 0.12 oz. Color: 326 Pourpre Edgy. Barcode: 3274872391192. Givenchy - Le Rouge Luminous Matte High Coverage Lipstick - # 326 Pourpre Edgy 3.4g/0.12oz.