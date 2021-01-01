Frame Le Skinny de Jeanne Mid-Rise Leather Pants

The classic, streamlined silhouette of this five-pocket skinny jean is enhanced with leather for maximum luxury. Belt loops Zip fly with button closure Five-pocket style Rise, about 8.5" Inseam, about 29" Leg opening, about 10" Leather Dry clean by leather specialist Imported ABOUT THE BRAND Los Angeles-based founders Erik Torstensson and Jens Grede launched Frame with a mission to design a modern, versatile wardrobe using sustainable and fair manufacturing practices. Since its inception in 2012, the brand has evolved from making handcrafted signature denim fits to offering accessories and ready-to-wear collections that include cotton shirting and tailored leather pieces. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > Frame > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Frame. Color: Washed Noir. Size: 33.