Oval Sea Blue Aquamarine® framed in sparkling Vanilla Diamonds® alternate with bar links lined with more Vanilla Diamonds® in this exquisite bracelet from Le Vian®. Fashioned in 14K Vanilla Gold®, the 7-inch bracelet has a total diamond weight of 2 1/6 carats, and secures with a tongue clasp. Le Vian®. Discover the Legend.