Pear-shaped and round Sunny Yellow Diamonds® layered by sweet Vanilla Diamonds® form the dangles of these stunning drop earrings for her from Le Vian®. Additional Vanilla Diamonds® line the hoops, which secure with hinged backs. Fashioned in luscious 14K Strawberry Gold®, the earrings have a total diamond weight of 1 3/8 carats. Le Vian®. Discover the Legend.