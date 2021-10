Gorgeous Chocolate Ombré Diamonds® cover the front of this impeccable women's necklace from Le Vian®. Delicious Vanilla Diamonds® embellish the bail to complete the look. Fashioned in 14K Strawberry Gold®, the total diamond weight is 2 carats and the 20-inch cable chain secures in place with a lobster clasp. Le Vian®. Discover the Legend.