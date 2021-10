This lovely necklace for her features an oval Peach Morganite™ crowned in luscious Chocolate Diamonds® edged on either side by Nude Diamonds™. Fashioned in 14K Strawberry Gold®, the pendant has a total diamond weight of 1/6 carat, and sways from an 18-inch cable chain that secures with a lobster clasp. Le Vian®. Discover the Legend.