Please note: This ring is available in limited sizes. If you dont see your size here, please visit a store to order your ring.This gorgeous ring from the Multi-Color Peacock collection by Le Vian® features an oval Cornflower Ceylon Sapphire™ surrounded by curves and fan-shapes lined with Vanilla Diamonds®. Round natural emeralds line the center of the 14K Honey Gold™ band to complete the design. The diamonds total 1/6 carat in weight. Le Vian®. Discover the Legend.