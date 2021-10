A dazzling oval-cut natural Sea Blue Aquamarine® is embraced by enticing Nude Diamonds® in this decadent women's ring from Le Vian®. Delectable Chocolate Diamonds® and delicate milgrain detail line the band to complete the look. Fashioned in 14K Vanilla Gold®, the total diamond weight of the ring is 1/2 carat. Le Vian®. Discover the Legend.