Round Cornflower Ceylon Sapphire™ forms the inner layer while sparkling Vanilla Diamonds® line the outer layer of this stylish circle necklace from Le Vian®. Crafted of 14K Vanilla Gold®, the pendant has a total diamond weight of 1/5 carat, and suspends from an 18-inch cable chain that secures with a lobster clasp. Le Vian®. Discover the Legend.