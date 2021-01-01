Lead Glass-Filled Ruby & 1/4 CT. T.W. Diamond 10K Gold Ring, 6

Arouse interest with this stunning gemstone ring. A bold lead glass-filled ruby lends fiery color to the timeless design, while a Â¼ ct. t.w. diamond frame offers optimum sparkle.Metal: 10K yellow goldStone: 7x5mm lead glass-filled rubyOther Stones: Â¼ ct. t.w. diamondsDiamond Clarity: I2-I3Stone: RubyStone Cut: RoundDiamond Color: J-KCare: Wipe With Dry ClothCountry of Origin: ImportedDiamond total weights may vary between .01 and .08 carat.Lead glass-filled rubies require special care. Avoid ultrasonic cleaners, extreme heat and household chemicals and detergents to preserve the life of your stone. Wear with care and clean with warm soapy water to maintain the beauty of the stone.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.