Designed for soft plastic baits to change their rate of fall, the Lazer Sharp® Lead Nail Sinker’s shape provides easy insertion. In addition, the ribbed design ensure that it stays securely in place inside of your bait. FEATURES: Lead nail sinker Designed for soft plastic baits Easily inserted into bait Ribbed design holds secure PACK QUANTITY: 1/32 oz.: 15 1/16 oz.: 10 3/32 oz.: 8