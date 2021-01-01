Leaf PRO Premium Outdoor Solar Charger 7.5 watt Flexible Solar Panel Charger for Hiking and Camping Light-Weight and Waterproof Fits on.

UNIQUE - The LEAF PRO solar charger is the world's strongest fold able outdoor solar charger. Weighing barely 0.8 lbs, it is also ultra-light - a perfect complement for any outdoor gear. POWERFUL - The unique micro-cell matrix delivers over 7.5 watts of power - the record holder from. With this powerhouse, you can quickly recharge your mobile devices when you need them, whether you're hiking, camping, skiing, climbing, cycling, business, travel or just going for a walk or a picnic in the park. SMART - The built-in auto-restart feature allows smartphones (such as Apple iPhone or Samsung) to be recharged even more efficiently and steadily. Besides charging devices directly from the panel, the LEAF PRO can also be used to charge powerbanks and save solar energy for later use. ROBUST - The LEAF PRO solar power cell is waterproof, scratch resistant and shockproof. That means you have a reliable partner for your outdoor adventures - even in wind, rain, snow or cold