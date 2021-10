Rely on the classic design and elegance of Vagabond House\'s Leaf Pattern Pewter Steak Knife Set to serve your entertainment needs; with each piece\'s sleek, stainless steel blade. Crafted in luxury-grade pewter, the handles are column-style, with beaded banding and stylized leaf engravings. The architectural handle shape contrasts beautifully with each knife's sleek, stainless steel blade. This set includes six knives.