COACH League Colorblock Belt Bag

From the League Collection. Made for a life in constant motion, the League keeps your game plan on track. Crafted of colorblock refined leather and debossed with a Coach graphic, this functional design keeps essentials close at hand. The sleek style features an inside multifunction pocket and a sporty seatbelt-style strap to wear crossbody or around the waist. Zip closure Adjustable strap Inside multifunction pocket Outside zip pocket Refined calf leather Fabric lining Imported SIZE 16"W x 6.25"H x 3.5"D. Men Accessories - Leather Goods > Coach > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. COACH. Color: Blue Quartz.