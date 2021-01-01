Stay comfortable and stylish for your next run, yoga session, or just for casual athletic wear in the KORAL Leah Cheetara Sports Bra. Limitless Plus fabric: â¢ Lightweight non-see-through knit construction with Xtra Life LYCRA for an ultra soft and smooth fit. â¢ Four-way stretch allows a wide range of motion and accelerated dry time. â¢ Quick-dry design rapidly absorbs and releases moisture for accelerated dry time and balanced body temperature. â¢ Chlorine and salt resistance with excellent shape recovery promotes long-lasting wear. â¢ Antibacterial application repels odor and inhibits bacterial gr POWER MESH : â¢ Breathable fabric provides durable and flexible support for enhanced comfort. â¢ Second-skin H2O fabric is water-safe and designed for training or play. â¢ Compression technology improves mobility and helps reduce muscle fatigue. â¢ Quick-dry design rapidly absorbs and releases moisture for accelerated dry time and balanced body temperature. Pull over style with racerback design. 87% polyamide, 13% spandex; Lining: 72% nylon, 28% elastane. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Made in the USA. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.