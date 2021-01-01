ROCOCO SAND Leal Bodysuit in Orange,Purple. - size L (also in M, S, XS) ROCOCO SAND Leal Bodysuit in Orange,Purple. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Self: 85% viscose 15% metallized fiberLining: 100% viscose. Made in India. Dry clean only. Gusset snap button closure. Halterneck tie closure. Smocked bottom. Metallic threading throughout. Item not sold as a set. ROCS-WS40. RS-LEAL-1599. Best described in three words: sophisticated, luxurious and glamorous, Rococo Sand focuses on creating a style of women who cant get enough of the finer things. With an array of embroidered peasant tops, boldly printed maxi dresses, and tropical-inspired tanks, each Rococo Sand piece looks like a Grecian Island vacationers dream.