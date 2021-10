In the 1980s, Dr. T. Colin Campbell introduced the world of nutrition science to the term plant-based diet to define a low fat, high fiber, vegetable-based diet. Three decades later, living a plant-based lifestyle includes people who have reduced their animal-derived consumption, becoming more aware that eating primarily plant-based foods nourishes your whole self; body, mind and spirit. Let food be thy medicine, and let medicine be thy food Hippocrates, the father of medicine