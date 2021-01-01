Leapfrog Leapstart Preschool (Level 1) The World Of Baby Animals Activity Book (English Version)

Replayable activities engage kids through audio and 3D-like animations when played with LeapStart 3D. Introduces the animals\' unique traits, explores their habitats and more through 30 interactive games and activities. Teaches children all about their favorite animals when they touch the stylus to the page. Shows each animal's habitat from the ocean with turtles to the jungle with tigers and explores the differences between them. Leveled games let children play more difficult levels so they're always challenged. When children complete activities, they can add stickers to their My Rewards page. Works with all LeapStart systems (sold separately).