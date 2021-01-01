TOMS White Leather Alex Lace Up Women's Sneaker Shoes

The Alex is a women's classic court sneaker ideal for everyday wear-and the every day grind. Classic inspired court shoe sneakerLeather UpperLace-up closureElevated rand detail OrthoLite® Eco LT Hybrid™ insoles made with 26% eco content (15% waste foam, 5% recycled content and 6% bio-oils)Removable insoleTOMS custom rubber outsole Outsole height approximately 27mmWe commit 1/3 of our profits to support people working to build equity at the grassroots level. White Leather Alex Lace Up Womens Sneaker