This season it's all about chunky boots, and GANNI's version is such a cool way to tap into the trend. They've been made in Italy from supple leather and have panels of rubber for added durability and visual contrast. Wear them with feminine midi dresses or cropped jeans to keep the logo-detailed pull tabs in focus. Wear it with: [GANNI Skirt id1272003], [GANNI Coat id1271998], [Vince Sweater id1232413], [Proenza Schouler Tote id1258994].