Prada Leather Ballet Flats

Exuding the look of a dancer's slipper, these elasticized ballet flats are crafted of supple leather and topped with a padded bow. Leather upper Round toe Slip-on style Elasticized heel Leather lining Rubber sole Made in Italy ABOUT THE BRAND Since 1913, Prada has been synonymous with cutting-edge style. Its intellectual universe combines concept, structure and image through codes that go beyond trends. Focusing on experimentation, its fashion has become a benchmark to those who challenge conventions. Women's Shoes - Prada Womens Shoes > Prada > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Prada. Color: Rosa. Size: 5.5.