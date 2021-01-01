ROYCE New York Leather Catchall Tray

ONLY AT SAKS. Both a practical travel accompaniment as well as a convenient home or office accessory, this flat folding leather valet try is a refined means of securely organizing your essentials. A handcrafted leather exterior exquisitely juxtaposes against a sophisticated suede interior to ensure delicate items are not scratched. The four corner snaps enables easy fold up during travel. Elegantly gift packaged in ROYCE's signature navy blue gift box and silver ribbon, plus authenticity card. Designed in New York City and handcrafted for an elegantly poised and functional look. Snap button corners Leather Imported SIZE 5"W x 5"L x 1"D Make It Personal! Enjoy complimentary monogramming on this accessory at the ROYCE Monogram Shop on the Main Floor of Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City. Handbags - Contemporary Handbags > Royce New York > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. ROYCE New York. Color: Navy Blue.