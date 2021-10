Black metallic dog collar crafted from leather sources in Italy with a 'COOKIE MONSTER' silver foil heat stamp. Doubled rolled edge for durability Solid brass buckle and D-ring Italian leather Spot clean Made in the USA SIZE X - Small: 9" - 13" L x 0.75 W Small: 11.5" - 16" L x 0.75" W Medium: 14.5" - 19 L x 1" W Large: 17.5- 22 L x 1" W. Handbags - Pet Accessories > Finn And Me > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Finn and Me. Color: Midnight Black. Size: Medium.