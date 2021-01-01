Le Donne Leather Delilah Slip Tote LD-9920

Keep your light travel or everyday essentials stylishly stowed and neatly organized in the Le Donne Leather Delilah Slip Tote. This soft, smooth, supple, and luxurious, full-grain Vaquetta cowhide leather tote bag features a structured shape and a compact design, and it's available in several fashion colors. It has a top zip closure, and it opens to reveal a spacious, lined interior with two quick access slip pockets and a zippered back wall compartment for keeping valuables safe and secure. Exterior slip pockets provide quick access to frequently-needed items, and the Le Donne Leather Delilah Slip Tote comes with double shoulder straps for your carrying comfort. Genuine Full Grain Colombian Vaquetta Leather Lined interior Handcrafted Antique Hardware Two Exterior Slip Pockets Two Interior Slip Pocket Interior Zip Pocket Top Zip Closure Double Shoulder Straps For Easy Carrying Drop Length: 9” Dimensions: 14” x 4.5”x 12” Item Weight: 1.4 Lbs.