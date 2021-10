The Leather Hooded Jacket is cut in buttery-soft, lightweight lambskin leather to a cropped length with an elasticated, ribbed hem that creates a puff bomber silhouette Features a hood with leather drawstring ties Long raglan sleeves with elasticated cuffs Front zip closure with a silver-tone metal pull-tab Front welt pockets 100% leather Proenza Schouler White Label Leather Hooded Jacket in Black Bandier