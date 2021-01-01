Saint Laurent Leather Joggers

A bolo-style drawcord tops these slim joggers, luxuriously crafted in soft lambskin. Elasticized drawcord waistband Pull-on style On-seam pockets Seamed legs and knees Back welt pockets Ankle zips Elasticized cuffs Lined Leather Dry clean by leather specialist Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Rise, about 10 Inseam, about 33 ABOUT THE BRAND French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent revolutionized 20th-century style when he launched his collection in 1961, merging sleek silhouettes with masterful tailoring. Today, Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello continues the house's legacy with bold accessories, sleek shoes and cool, everyday essentials. Men Advcd Dsgnr - Advanced Designer Collec > Saint Laurent > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Saint Laurent. Color: Nero. Size: 38.