Light, stylish and sporty, Mavis is the perfect bag for a handsfree day on the move. Perfect for day trips with the family, festivals and city exploring. Mavis also works brilliantly for just your everyday travels to and from work due to the durability of British leather and fine craftsmanship. The drawstring gathers the leather to give a contemporary shape and highlights the beautiful buttery softness of British leather. Her super roomy interior lined with Italian Alcantara, enables easy carrying of your laptop and with an internal zip pocket and key fob - Mavis will look after you. British leather, lined with Italian Alcantara, with an internal zip pocket and key fob. The leather for our bags is of a carefully constructed strength, with a special WR100X water resistant finish which dries off soft. WR100X performance leather has a structure which maintains its natural breathability, beautiful look and butter soft feel. Although we do not recommended it, some of our customers have told us they have used a protective spray on our leather. Most light marks can be removed using a damp soft cloth and we would recommend you keep your bag away from oil-based products. If your bag does come in contact with oil-based products, we have found a little corn starch and a damp cloth can help remove marks and prints. If the lining of your bag becomes marked it can be easily cleaned with a little soft detergent and a damp cloth. Grey Leather Mavis Drawstring Backpack In Storm Taylor Yates