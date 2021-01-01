From cailyn

Leather Messenger Bag for Women Crossbody Medium Capacity Shoulder Bag Purse with Zipper Satchel Leisure Handbag Fit for 13 Laptop Grey

Description

leather Premium Leather This satchel is made of superior leather, a durable lining fabric and sturdy hardware. Overall it is a retro-looking crossbody tote bag with a classic unisex style that leads a fashionable life. Quick Magnetic Snaps & Adjustable Shoulder StrapThis messenger bag is double secured by magnetic snaps and zippers that lead you a quick access into the pockets. Its shoulder strap is durable and comfortable, and this detachable strap can be removed to make your bag as a business briefcase, and easily adjust its length when needed. Multi- pockets for Sufficient PurposeTwo Front Pockets can hold iphone, booklet, keys or frequent gadgets; Main Zipped Compartment has 2 small wall pockets for pen/U-disk/recorder pen/cellphone/earbud/ charger and 2 zipper pocket. Occasion: This satchel is a very stylish choice to carry your daily items, whether it is for business, school, shopping, and any other traveling ventures

