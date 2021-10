Loewe - Loewe's leatherworking heritage is displayed through the coffee-brown panel on Loewe's khaki-green trench coat - the Spanish house was founded in 1846 by a collective of artisans. It's crafted in Italy from durable cotton twill to a double-breasted profile with a semi-spread collar and a single-vented back. Cinch the detachable strap to complete the utilitarian note.