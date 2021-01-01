Leather Paradise Floral

This is the Vera Bradley Leather Small Ella Tote in Paradise Floral Lilac. Nothing quite compares to the look, the feel and the smell of great quality leather. This bag is no exception! Beautiful white leather printed with a pink and lilac floral design. Hidden pocket in top seam on back wall perfect for phone or keys. Inside has a beautiful coordinating cotton print lining with large zip pocket and two slip pockets. Recessed top zip closure and classy gold tone hardware. Signature imprint on front. Click "Mimi's Gift Gallery" to find other Vera Bradley leather bags and accessories. Dimensions: Bottom width 10", Top width 16", Height 12", Depth 6" with a 11" strap drop.