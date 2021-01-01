MALIN+GOETZ Leather Perfume Oil in Beauty: NA. MALIN+GOETZ Leather Perfume Oil in Beauty: NA. Raw and refined, (MALIN+GOETZ) Leather Perfume Oil recalls notes of softly worn leather, sensual sandalwood, and sueded amber. This warm, comforting, and intimate aroma pulls you into a sensory experience like no other.. Top notes: Lotus Flower, Eucalyptus, Clove ; Middle notes: Muguet, Green Violet, Iris Wood, Orchid ; Base notes: Leather, Sandalwood, Cedar Wood, Cashmere Musk, Sueded Amber. Housed in a glass bottle with a roller ball applicator. Free of parabens and sulfates. 0.3 fl oz. Stow the easily traveled roll-on bottle in your bag to ensure a lasting scent throughout the day. MALG-WU44. PO 904 9ML. MALIN+GOETZ combines trusted natural ingredients with advanced technology to create uncomplicated luxury skincare and fragrance for the modern, design-conscious individual. Their cleansers are formulated with amino acids to hydrate and purify without drying while their advanced moisturizers utilize botanically-derived fatty acids to intensely hydrate without leaving residue. Their targeted treatments offer effective solutions for specific concerns, and can be incorporated into a regimen as needed. Formulated with sensitive skin in mind, their products are suitable for all skin types and genders and are locally-made in the New York area to limit our carbon footprint. MALIN+GOETZ never tests on animals and is always striving towards more sustainable formulation and packaging practices.