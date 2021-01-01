ANDREW MARC Leather Racer Jacket, Size Medium Regular in Black at Nordstrom Rack

Taking a classic racer jacket and giving it a modern twist makes the Harbel a must have. Crafted in a soft lamb leather and detailed with panels with metal rivet trimming, along with metal zippers at the cuffs gives this jacket a new modern edge for everyday wear. Stand collar Long sleeves Zipper front Angled zipper pockets Detailed panels with metal rivet trimming Shell: 100% leather; lining: 100% polyester Professionally clean Imported Model stats: 5'10", 32" bust, 25" waist, 36" hip. Model is wearing size S.