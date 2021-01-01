LPA Leather Relaxed Cuff Short in Black. - size XL (also in L) LPA Leather Relaxed Cuff Short in Black. - size XL (also in L) Self: 100% leatherLining: 100% poly. Leather specialist clean only. Zip fly. 3-pocket styling. Belt loops. Cuffed bottom hem. Shorts measure approx 15 in length. Imported. LPAR-WF20. LPF23 F18. Meet LPA - The coveted label designed by Lara Pia Baroncini, for the quintessential cool girl with a raw, unapologetic attitude. The line oozes Italian romance, effortless California cool, and a casual tomboy appeal. Cut from satins and silks to cashmere and wool blends, featuring feminine shapes with flattering drapes, the eponymous ready-to-wear label is made with love for bad chicks.