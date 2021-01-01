Please Note: COACH items cannot be shipped to military addresses (APO or FPO) and addresses in Hawaii, the Virgin Islands, Guam or any other locations outside of the continental US. The COACH Color-Block Leather Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag is a beautiful petite handbag with a magnetic snap flap closure, leather top handle, and adjustable crossbody strap. Sophisticated refined calf leather. Elegant gold-tone hardware. Adjustable strap for custom fit. Top handle for easy carry. Flap with magnetic closure. Key-tag with logo hardware. Exterior and interior zip pocket. Made of leather. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 10 in Depth: 3 1 2 in Height: 5 3 4 in Strap Length: 44 in Strap Drop: 22 1 2 in Handle Length: 17 in Handle Drop: 8 1 2 in Weight: 1 lb 6 oz