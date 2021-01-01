LPA Leather Straight Leg Pants in Brown. - size S (also in M, XL) LPA Leather Straight Leg Pants in Brown. - size S (also in M, XL) Self: 100% leatherLining: 100% poly. Professional leather clean only. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket design. 16 at the knee narrows to 14 at the leg opening. Imported. LPAR-WP95. LPP60 H18. Meet LPA - The coveted label designed by Lara Pia Baroncini, for the quintessential cool girl with a raw, unapologetic attitude. The line oozes Italian romance, effortless California cool, and a casual tomboy appeal. Cut from satins and silks to cashmere and wool blends, featuring feminine shapes with flattering drapes, the eponymous ready-to-wear label is made with love for bad chicks.