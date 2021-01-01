Le Donne Leather Structured Organizer Shoulder Bag LD-4058

Keep your everyday essentials stylishly stowed and neatly organized in the Le Donne Leather Organizer Bag. This soft, smooth, supple, and luxurious, full-grain Vaquetta cowhide leather crossbody bag features antique hardware and a slim silhouette, and it's available in several fashion colors. It boasts a spacious, zippered main compartment with a zippered pocket for keeping valuables safe and secure; and a zippered organizational compartment contains pen loops, credit card slots, and a smart phone slide pocket. Exterior flap and zippered pockets provide additional storage space, and the Le Donne Leather Organizer Bag comes with an adjustable shoulder strap for your carrying comfort. Features: * Genuine Full Grain Vaquetta Leather * Handcrafted * Adjustable leather Strap * Interior Zip Pocket * Magnetic Snap Closure Pocket * Two Exterior Zip Pockets * Four Business Card Holders * Two Pen Holders, smart Phone Holder * Dimensions: 8" x 3.5" x 10" * Strap Drop Length Min. 20" Max. 27" * Weight: 1 lb.