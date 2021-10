L'Eau D'issey is a pure floral with musky and woody tones. A very complex fragrance, L'Eau d'Issey is made up of a wide range of floral scents including lotus, cyclamen, freesia, carnations and white lilies, with hints of amber seed and musk. - 0.85 fl. oz- Fragrance notes: cyclamen, freesia, lotus flower, rose water, carnation, lily, osmanthus, peony, woods, amber, musk- For directions, see "Additional Info"- Imported