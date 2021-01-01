Leave It Better Than You Found It Retro Camping Premium T-Shirt

Great for any boy or girl who loves scouts, or camping, hiking, and naturalist! Show nature and outdoorsy pride while you camp, bike, climb, kayak or canoe by reminding everyone to pack in and pack out. Great gift for dads who love the National Park! Gift and wear climbing, hiking, exploring, camping, kayaking or boating. Equally at home on rivers, lakes, trails, pacific northwest, forests, parks, or deserts. Keep our national parks beautiful by cleaning up and recycling while on your adventure! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.