Lebanon Home Lebanese Flag Gift Lebanon It's In My DNA Tote Bag

Lebanon Home Lebanese Flag Gift Lebanon It's In My DNA perfect Gifts for men, women, kids, boys, girls, youth, teens, dad, father, mom, mother, grandma grandpa friends or any Lebanese members of your family 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.