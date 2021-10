Fun lunch design for anyone who likes liver cheese. If you like to eat a liver cow or just want to satisfy your hunger, then this meat graphic is just the thing for you. Ideal Munich design for your next Oktoberfest trip or a meeting in the beer garden. Whether in Bavaria or in Austria, you will be amusing with this funny saying. Liver cheese is also pronounced as Lebacas in dialect or mouth. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem