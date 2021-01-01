From luxpro
LuxPro LED 1600 Lumens Flashlight
Pro Series 1600 lumen LED rechargeable flashlight with Tack Grip by LuxPro. This rechargeable flashlight is compact, tactical, and illuminates up to 1600 ultra-bright lumens. There are 4 modes: High, Medium, Low and Hidden Strobe. The hidden strobe has been incorporated into this light with an access/exit feature by pressing the on/off button for approximately 3 seconds. Innovative electronics allows user to turn the light off with one click after using the selected mode for more than 5 seconds. This light comes equipped with two built-in 18650 Lithium-ion 2000mAh rechargeable batteries, and includes a micro-USB cable for convenient charging. Run times are excellent with 3 hours on high mode with 1600 lumens and over 11 hours on Low mode which still offers 120 lumens of light. This light features LuxPro' s patented Tack Grip that is molded directly to the aluminum body for added durability and handling comfort. It's made sturdy with aircraft grade anodized aluminum with a sleek black matte finish.