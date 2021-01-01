LuxPro LED 1600 Lumens Flashlight

Pro Series 1600 lumen LED rechargeable flashlight with Tack Grip by LuxPro. This rechargeable flashlight is compact, tactical, and illuminates up to 1600 ultra-bright lumens. There are 4 modes: High, Medium, Low and Hidden Strobe. The hidden strobe has been incorporated into this light with an access/exit feature by pressing the on/off button for approximately 3 seconds. Innovative electronics allows user to turn the light off with one click after using the selected mode for more than 5 seconds. This light comes equipped with two built-in 18650 Lithium-ion 2000mAh rechargeable batteries, and includes a micro-USB cable for convenient charging. Run times are excellent with 3 hours on high mode with 1600 lumens and over 11 hours on Low mode which still offers 120 lumens of light. This light features LuxPro' s patented Tack Grip that is molded directly to the aluminum body for added durability and handling comfort. It's made sturdy with aircraft grade anodized aluminum with a sleek black matte finish.