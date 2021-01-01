From bodico

Bodico LED Cosmetic Makeup Bathroom Mirror with Stand, 7.87 x 7.87 inches, White

$10.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

MEASUREMENT: The bathroom LED mirror measures 7"L x 5.5"W x 13"H in dimensions, perfect to place on any countertop MATERIAL: Made of durable and safe materials with a white finish, high-quality LEDs, and a clear glass mirror BATTERY: The makeup mirror only requires 4 x AAA batteries (not included) FEATURE: Feature a non-slip base and the mirror can be adjusted to any angle BRIGHT LED: Place your finger onto the switch button to turn on and adjust the bright LED light to get the perfect additional light when applying foundation, eyeshadow, concealer, or plucking eyebrows

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com