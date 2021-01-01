Bodico LED Cosmetic Makeup Bathroom Mirror with Stand, 7.87 x 7.87 inches, White

MEASUREMENT: The bathroom LED mirror measures 7"L x 5.5"W x 13"H in dimensions, perfect to place on any countertop MATERIAL: Made of durable and safe materials with a white finish, high-quality LEDs, and a clear glass mirror BATTERY: The makeup mirror only requires 4 x AAA batteries (not included) FEATURE: Feature a non-slip base and the mirror can be adjusted to any angle BRIGHT LED: Place your finger onto the switch button to turn on and adjust the bright LED light to get the perfect additional light when applying foundation, eyeshadow, concealer, or plucking eyebrows