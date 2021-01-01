Bluetech LED Flashlight Night Light for Emergency Preparedness, Portable Unit with Motion Detection,Power Failure Light, ETL Approved Blackout Light- 3 Pack

Motion sensored: once the flashlight detects movement, it automatically switches on. After 10-15 seconds of no movement, the LED flashlight turns off until it detects motion again.Bright LED: light contains five LED light bulbs for optimal Lighting and brightness. It is especially handy for use during outdoor camping & nighttime events, & is essential during black-outs.Rechargeable: this sensor flashlight is conveniently designed to function through a rechargeable docking station. It is reliable and can easily be utilized in the case of an emergency.Lightweight: its ultra slim & lightweight design allows this flashlight to be used in multiple ways. It can be used on a desk, & is portable and handheld, making it great for reading at night.Nightlight: A big Plus for this flashlight is its multifunctional feature! Its detachable front flashlight has 15 LED light bulbs, and can be used as a nightlight or reading light when it is out of the base.