Coleman 800 Lumens LED Lantern with BatteryGuard, Black

Up to 800 lumensBeam distance: Up to 15 metersRuntime: Up to 30 hours on high4 D-cell batteries (sold separately)Coleman BatteryGuard technology automatically disconnects batteries from circuit when turned off to stop battery drainUp to 25% longer battery life than traditional lanternsReduces corrosion so batteries can be stored in lantern for years (up to their inherent shelf life)3 modes: High, medium, lowIPX4 water-resistance rating for reliable use outdoors in the elementsImpact-resistant up to 2 meters (on dirt)Lifetime LEDs never need replacing3-year limited warranty