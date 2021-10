Inspired by and named for style icon Lee Radziwill, this straight-from-the-runway bag features saddle-bag silhouette that adds a '70s-inspired equestrian look. It's impeccably crafted from smooth leather with signature logo hardware, and is roomy enough to hold a 7-inch tablet. Style Name: Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Leather Saddle Bag. Style Number: 6176673.