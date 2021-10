*Inspired by top athletes but designed for the hardworking professional the Reebok Work Leelap provides athletic performance technologies to enhance the way you work in your demanding profession *Suede leather upper with no exposed metal *Removable EVA cushion insert with sponge-rubber heel wedge *EVA midsole wedge *Electrical hazard protection *Steel toe meets ASTM F2413 safety standards *Dual-density rubber outsole